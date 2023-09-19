Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Likely Won’t Return to the Mound Until 2025
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Los Angeles Angels star pitcher Shohei Ohtani likely won’t return to the mound until 2025, his doctor announced Tuesday following a successful elbow surgery, the details of which remain unclear. The two-way standout will, however, be ready to hit by Opening Day next season. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm on Aug. 23. “The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow,” Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Ohtani’s surgeon, said in a statement released by the Angels. “I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both [hit and pitch] come 2025.” Ohtani also thanked his fans in a heartfelt post on Instagram Tuesday, adding that his procedure “went very well.”