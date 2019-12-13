Los Angeles Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Fondling Dead Woman’s Breasts
A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on body camera footage groping a dead woman’s breasts while responding to an overdose call. David Rojas, a four-year veteran of the department, was charged Thursday with one felony count of violating the California Health and Safety Code by investigators with LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division. CBS Los Angeles reports the allegation against Rojas stems from an investigation into the fatal overdose of a woman on Nov. 11. LAPD officials initially placed Rojas under investigation following the discovery of the footage during a random review of body camera recordings. CBS reports that about one month ago, Chief Michel Moore and the police union implemented a protocol in which the LAPD could randomly check video footage from body-worn cameras. Moore described the incident as “extremely disturbing.”