Lou Dobbs Says to ‘Hell With’ the Senate Runoffs, Calls Georgians ‘Dumb’

Pro-Trump Fox Business host Lou Dobbs seemingly dismissed the pivotal upcoming Georgia Senate runoff races on Thursday night while simultaneously smearing the citizens of the state as “dumb,” adding that they aren’t “half as smart as I believe them to be.”

Interviewing former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, whose “Kraken” lawsuits alleging a baseless voter fraud conspiracy have now all been tossed out of court, Dobbs held out hope that the QAnon-supporting lawyer could still provide evidence to support her unhinged claims. (Powell insists that a long-dead Hugo Chavez colluded with George Soros and China to flip millions of votes to President-elect Joe Biden via corrupt voter software.)

“Let me make you an offer very straightforwardly. We will gladly put forward your evidence that supports your claim that this was a cyber Pearl Harbor,” Dobbs told Powell. “We have tremendous evidence already of fraud in this election, but I will be glad to put forward on this broadcast whatever evidence you have, and we'll be glad to do it immediately, we will work overnight. We will take up whatever air we’re permitted beyond this broadcast.”

The Fox Business personality, who also serves as an informal adviser to the president, then grew extremely animated after Powell began to answer his question about “defending the integrity and energy” of the nation by bringing up the need to change voting laws in Georgia.

“Well, that’s going to be great, Sidney!” Dobbs exclaimed. “I’ve got to tell you, ooh, I’m not even going to contemplate the next election, I’m not even contemplating the January 5 election in Georgia. The hell with that!”

“If the people in Georgia are dumb enough, after what they have gone through in the November 3 election to then go toward January 5 in a runoff and think that changing nothing will change the outcome, then the people of Georgia aren’t half as smart as I believe them to be,” the conservative host added.

Dobbs, meanwhile, continued to stew over Biden’s electoral victory in the state, which has now gone through multiple recounts (including a hand recount), an audit, and been certified three times.

“And I believe the patriots in Georgia should stop this nonsense now,” he grumbled. “It is not something that could be decided over who do you favor, which party, which candidate. This is now about faith in the electoral system in one specific state that may control the destiny of this country.”

“And, by God, it’s too important for anyone, and I don’t care what party you’re in,” Dobbs concluded. “I don’t care whether you’re an independent. This is too important to act as if nothing happened on November 3 and to pretend that there will be a different outcome on January 5. It’s idiotic!”

The Trump-boosting host appearing to brush off next month’s runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate, comes on the heels of Powell and Trumpist lawyer Lin Wood urging voters to sit out the election unless a special legislative session is called to investigate Trump’s defeat in the state. Brian Kemp, the state’s Republican governor, has so far resisted that demand, drawing the ire of Trump and his allies.

Dobbs has been one of the most strident supporters of the president’s attempt to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. The Fox personality has accused Attorney General William Barr of being part of the “deep state” after Barr said the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread, election-changing fraud. He also said the Supreme Court was “cowardly” and lacking “courage” for not taking up Republicans’ bid to toss out Pennsylvania’s election results in early December.