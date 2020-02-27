Macaulay Culkin Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Read it at E! News
Actor Macaulay Culkin will join the cast of American Horror Story for the series’ tenth season, E! News reports. In an Instagram post Wednesday, the co-creator of the FX horror anthology—Ryan Murphy—posted the season's cast list. Actors from previous seasons, like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, are slated to return after sitting out of the show's ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984. Actors Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are also set to appear in the popular series.