MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor Under Fire From Bill Belichick’s 25-Year-Old Girlfriend

Bill Belichick’s 25-year-old girlfriend is coming after CBS News’s MAGA-coded anchor over an interview with her 74-year-old boyfriend that happened more than a year ago.

Jordon Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader and beauty queen, posted a video from January on her Instagram Story on Tuesday of CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, where he discussed legacy media needing to take accountability for its news coverage.

She was quick to use the call for accountability to skewer Dokoupil for his awkward April 2025 interview with her much-older beau, Belichick, 74, in which the CBS anchor questioned the former New England Patriots coach about his relationship with Hudson.

“Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage,” Hudson wrote. “Holding you to it.”

In addition to the clip of Dokoupil, Hudson included alleged messages from the interview plan, which was meant to cover only Belichick’s book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football.

One highlighted sentence reads, “I can assure you that the conversation is about the book.”

“This is a book segment that looks at your life in football. and what people can learn from you to achieve success in their own lives.”

The former beauty queen targeted Tony D directly. Jordon Hudson/Instagram

CBS News did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Hudson’s post.

In the interview, from when Dokoupil was on CBS News Sunday Morning, the journalist asked Belichick about his relationship with Hudson, who is nearly five decades his junior.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” the former Patriots coach said, adding that he is just trying “to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

When Dokoupil tried to ask how the couple met, Hudson shut down the question off-camera.

“We’re not talking about this,” she interjected. “No.”

Hudson was not a fan of the questions her boyfriend was being asked during the interview. CBS Mornings

Hudson reportedly interrupted the interview multiple times, and even “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.”

Belichick released a statement after the interview clarifying that Hudson chimed in to refocus the interview on his book and that the network didn’t air the entire 35-minute conversation.

Hudson is 49 years younger than her boyfriend. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach wrote, adding that this “expectation was not honored.”

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,” he added.

In another Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Hudson shared an interview clip from Fox News’s Sean Hannity, in which Belichick complained about how the interview was edited.

“As we’ve seen recently, there’s been more editing problems, and they go back to a couple of years, multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that,” Belichick said. “I thought the interview I had with them was done very deceptively, and I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me.”

“They’ve done it with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is,” he added. “So, I’m kind of confused about some of the things they say they are. But I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

Hannity told Belichick, “I hope you sue them.”

Dokoupil has been plagued by plummeting ratings since he took over the anchor’s chair at CBS Evening News in January.

Ratings for CBS Evening News have declined by about 20 percent compared to when Norah O’ Donnell anchored the show last year.

Hudson, a former Miss Maine USA contestant, and Belichick met on a flight in 2021, when Hudson was 19 years old, according to investigative sports journalist Pablo Torre.