MAGA Columnist Makes Jaw-Dropping Demand for ‘Blood in Streets’

A columnist for a leading conservative news website explicitly called for “violence” and “blood in the streets” Friday.

Geoffrey Ingersoll, editor-at-large of the Daily Caller, wrote the jaw-dropping demand in a lengthy column published on the site under the headline, “Enough Is Enough ... I Choose VIOLENCE!” It spoke about striking a “fat [B]lack woman,” and using ex-convicts to inflict pain.

The column in the Caller, which was founded by Tucker Carlson and is now part-owned by Donald Trump Jr.’s business partner Omeed Malik, was also blasted to subscribers to its “State of the Day” newsletter.

Ingersoll’s explicit welcoming of violence came after Donald Trump and JD Vance claimed that it was the “radical left” which was responsible for growing political violence—a claim greeted with skepticism but which they have doubled down on.

The Daily Caller says Ingersoll "explicitly rejects any incitement to violence" ahead of his piece titled, "I choose VIOLENCE" Young America Foundation

Ingersoll, formerly editor-in-chief of the site and, like Vance, a one-time Marine public affairs writer, made clear that he was calling for “drubbings,” “cudgels,” and “extra-legal acts of violence”–even though the site later appended an editor’s note claiming his essay referred to “hypothetical instances of self-defense.”

But Ingersoll in fact wrote, “Today, I choose violence. Literally. I know calls for violence are generally frowned upon. The issue is … I simply don’t care."

In case readers were in doubt, it went on to say, “Is this a call for violence? Yes. Explicitly it is,” before suggesting that “conservatives” could not rely on police or prosecutors so should “bring security with you that’s dying to dole out drubbings.”

Grok cited the January 6 attack at the Capitol as an example of rising right-wing violence since 2106. Leah Millis/Reuters

Ingersoll invoked some recent incidents in which conservative activists have faced aggressive responses in the streets, such as an April incident in which pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was slapped in the head while doing an on-the-street interview about abortion in Harlem, New York. He described the attacker as “a fat [B]lack lady,” and “a brutish, hulking woman.”

That appeared hard to square with Ingersoll’s column.

“So some activist takes the sign next to your table at a public debate...?” he wrote. “She gets instantly clotheslined. I don’t care if police are present. Do it anyway. In fact, be wildly disproportionate.”

He added, “We must stop clutching our principles and shouting “stop.” They own the legal system. That will achieve nothing. We need action. Disproportionate. Violent. Action."

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images) The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“The time to go as lambs to the slaughter is OVER,” he wrote.

Ingersoll, 43, was an enlisted Marine who served in public affairs, not combat, in Iraq, then went to New York University to study journalism, claiming in his online biography that he discovered Manhattan’s Greenwich Village was “more dangerous than Baghdad.” He now lives in an upscale suburb of Washington D.C. with his wife and two children. He had a brief mainstream media career at Business Insider and Marine Corps Times before becoming part of the Daily Caller for the last decade.

The piece comes at a time when conservative politicians and pundits are chastising Democrats for their “violent rhetoric” in the wake of the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk and a Wednesday shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas. Some conservatives are urging a crackdown on violent rhetoric to curb free speech rights, while Trump jumped on the shootings to label antifa a “domestic terror organization.”

Authorities have so far not disclosed any ties between suspected Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson nor ICE shooter Joshua Jahn and left-wing groups. Robinson was alleged to have become “left-wing” while Jahn wrote “anti ICE” on a clip of bullets he left in the sniper’s nest where he took his own life.

Critics have pointed out that the right has been using violent rhetoric for years, including particularly Trump.

On Thursday, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “bad things happen when [the radical left plays] these games. I’ll give you a little clue: the right is a lot tougher than the left.”