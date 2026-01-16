MAGA Melts Down At Stephen King’s Latest Anti-ICE Post
Novelist Stephen King is facing MAGA backlash after he called into question the Trump administration’s version of events in the killing of unarmed mother Renee Nicole Good, 37, by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, 43. On Friday, the horror writer told his followers on X that “the visual evidence shows no indication that the agent who fired the shots, Jonathan Ross, had been run over.” King received immediate backlash from MAGA influencers on the platform for his statement. One of the top comments on King’s post was from Gunther Eagleman, a MAGA influencer with 1.6 million followers, who said, “Renee Good tried to run over and MURDER the ICE agent…” Another influencer, Vince Langman, clashed with King as well: “Don’t believe your lying eyes, America! Imagine being this stupid.” The responses echoed the Trump Administration’s statements, which characterized Good as a “domestic terrorist.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that Ross was “absolutely justified in using self-defense against a lunatic.” Videos taken of the incident show Good’s wheels turning away from Ross before the shooting took place, as well as an ICE agent calling the mother a “f---ing b---h,” after shots were fired.