MAGA Mouthpiece Issues Bonkers ‘Warning’ About Obama Batman

MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson had a public meltdown about the Netflix takeover of Warner Bros. on Fox Business Saturday, bizarrely warning that the Obamas could somehow be in charge of a beloved superhero franchise.

Speaking on Kudlow Weekend, the influencer agreed with host David Asman about the dangers of the “woke crap” programmed by the streaming giant.

“This is why every single parent should cancel Netflix. Because even if you think you’re putting on some type of benign programming for your children, they are going to insert propaganda into that programming,” the 38-year-old ranted.

In a particularly bizarre statement, Johnson claimed: “There are so many different transgender children grooming products on the network.”

Speaking to a very amenable Kudlow, Johnson then outlined a theory that Barack and Michelle Obama are “trying to take over all of the media,” blaming them and their friendship with Netflix board member Susan Rice for the Warner Bros. deal.

“...Netflix is run by massive Democrat donors. Hundreds of millions of dollars flow from that organization into the DNC. The Obamas have a nine-figure deal with Netflix...” he reasoned.

Red alert for every parent in America.



Netflix is close to acquiring Warner Bros. and HBO for $82 Billion.



If it closes:

- The Obamas who have a 9 figure Netflix deal.

- Susan Rice, who is on the board of Netflix

- DNC mega-donors



…gain control over:



Batman, Superman,… pic.twitter.com/HfCj6sJyv5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2025

“This is just simply the Obamas trying to take over all of media. It should be stopped cold by anti-trust and the DOJ.”

While Johnson shared his take that the Netflix acquisition of Warner Bros. should be “illegal,” he didn’t have the same issue with the offer put forward by David Ellison of Paramount, whose pitch ultimately didn’t win the sale, but whom he was pleased to say is a friend of Donald Trump.

Johnson went on to list a number of beloved franchises he saw as at risk of being Obama-fied, including The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.

The pundit moved over to X shortly after his Fox appearance, and doubled down on his words while offering a bizarre reimagining of his favorite fictional heroes.

“They already insert trans & grooming themes into ‘safe’ kids shows. Imagine what they’ll do with these classics,’” he wrote in part.

“I don’t want to see Batman become Antifa-man, or Superman become Trans-man. This is monopoly-level cultural capture. DOJ must block it under antitrust law.”

Johnson isn’t alone among MAGA devotees living in fear of “Trans-man.” On Friday, Laura Loomer presented a very similar conspiracy theory as she raged on X: “I told people almost a month ago how bad a @netflix acquisition of Warner Bros would be…Get ready for the ‘Obama News Network.’"