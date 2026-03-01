MAGA Mouthpiece Posts Wild Takeover Threat Amid Iran War

The Trump administration’s surprise assault on Iran on Saturday has made some of the MAGA crowd hungry for even more global aggression.

Katie Miller, the podcaster wife of Trump’s immigration crackdown architect Stephen Miller, tried to direct some of the attention given to President Donald Trump’s surprise attack on Iran back to herself Sunday afternoon with a callback to one of her most controversial posts.

“TOO SOON?” 34-year-old Miller shared on X in response to her Jan. 3 post, which showed an American flag overlay atop a map of Greenland with the caption, “SOON?”

Katie Miller threw it back to one of her (not so) greatest hits. Katie Miller/X

“I already consider this a done deal,” one X user replied. “I’d say it’s soon to drape our flag over Canada too.”

“Never too soon!” replied another user.

“Trump still has some other countries to go after,” said another. “Busy, busy, busy year.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed to have been killed after U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated missile strikes, which the Department of Defense called “Operation Epic Fury,” across Iran early on Saturday.

Iranian state TV confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died as a result of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Saturday. Iranian Leader's Press Office - Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Other top Iranian officials, including the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Minister of Defense, were also reported to have been killed as a result of the aerial strikes.

The U.S. Central Command announced on Sunday that three American service members have been killed and five have been seriously wounded as a result of the military operation in Iran.

The U.S. Central Command announced the first American casualties on Sunday morning. Screenshot//Screenshot/X

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty," the defense force said in a post on X. “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

The 79-year-old self-styled “Peace President,” who announced the military’s surprise offensive from Mar-A-Lago early Saturday morning, after spending Friday night at a black-tie gala and dancing to the song “YMCA.” Trump has said that the military bombings will continue in the region for days.

Trump launched his war from a hastily constructed space in Mar-a-Lago with (left) John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, (fourth from right) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and (second from right), Dan Scavino, his golf caddy turned aide. White House / X

The second Trump administration’s commitment to threatening—and following through on—military actions intensified in January when U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife from inside the country, extraditing the authoritarian leader for prosecution in the U.S.

Trump has also repeatedly and publicly mulled over annexing the island nation of Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The president has claimed it is necessary to bolster the United States’ defense and achieve his dream of building a “Golden Dome,” like Israel’s Iron Dome.

Members of the president's cabinet listen to him address the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Trump backed down from his demand to acquire Greenland shortly afterward. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president had told reporters in January that he would take over the country “one way or another,” but changed his tune after speaking with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.