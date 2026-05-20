MAGA Pro Golfer Reveals His Bonkers Moon Landing Theory

President Donald Trump’s golf buddy has unleashed his wild conspiracy theory about the moon landing.

Bryson DeChambeau appeared Tuesday on The Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by the wife of top Trump henchman Stephen Miller.

It was a safe space for what came next. Katie Miller has used previous episodes of her podcast to share her own fascination with conspiracy theories, particularly involving the death of the pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau on Katie Miller's podcast. screen grab

DeChambeau, 32, is a fixture in MAGAworld. He chairs Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and has spoken at the White House. Trump himself appeared on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel, in a clip that has been viewed over 17 million times.

During Miller’s podcast, she asked the two-time major champion if he believed that astronaut Alan Shepard actually played golf on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.

The golfer raised his hands and said, “I don’t... here we... conspiracy theory... I don’t know.”

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is a MAGAworld fixture. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

“Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there,” he said of the SpaceX CEO. “So I tend to go that route, because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. So I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did.”

He then added of the moon landing, “I don’t think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite... it’s quite wild.”

Despite the claims of conspiracy theorists, the moon landings are the most verified achievement in history according to NASA, with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter photographing Apollo sites, astronaut paths, and equipment left decades ago.

Miller later asked the golfer for his favorite conspiracy theory. “I do think that there are interdimensional beings out there for sure,” DeChambeau said.

“I do believe in UAPs [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena], UFOs. I think they’re more than just aliens from another world. They may be aliens from another world, but I think there’s more to that story.”

During the gushing interview, Miller also asked for the golfer’s favorite Trump story.

“He gives me a lot of crap about, uh, pickles, actually,” DeChambeau said.

His fascinating anecdote involved lunching with Trump, telling the staff he did not want pickles on his food only for it to arrive with them.

“I was like, `I said no pickles.’ And he’s like, `That’s why you’re a major champion cuz you get so mad. There’s the intensity.’” And you know, I got pretty intense. Like, ‘I said no pickles’. Like, no, you know. And I got pretty aggressive over pickles. And so he’s like, `You’re you’re the guy that doesn’t like pickles. You hate pickles.’ And so he gives me the pickle story all the time whenever I’m around him. So it’s quite fun."

Miller’s MAGA-skewed podcast has featured Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But the most popular episodes have featured her former DOGE boss Elon Musk, whose appearance has over a million views. The second most popular, featuring MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj, has some 270,000 views on YouTube.