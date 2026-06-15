MAGA Reality Star’s Wife Speaks Out After Humiliating Defeat

Heidi Montag, the wife of failed Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt, has shown support for the MAGA candidate following his crushing primary election loss.

Montag, who starred in the reality television show The Hills alongside Pratt, returned to X after a week of silence to praise her “hero” husband on Sunday.

The messages of support arrived days after Pratt conceded the closely watched all-party primary, in which he failed to advance to a runoff after progressive Democrat Nithya Raman overtook him for second place following days of mail-in ballot counting.

Pratt’s defeat sparked a full-blown MAGA meltdown, including from President Donald Trump, who tried to claim that the process of ensuring all the votes in the race had been counted amounted to election fraud.

Reality television stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been married since 2008 and have two sons. Phil McCarten/Reuters

“I couldn’t love my husband more or be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero,” Montag posted to her 1.1 million X followers.

Montag followed up her Pratt post with a series of quick-fire patriotic messages, telling her followers, “God bless America,” “So thankful to be born in America, this beautiful free country. Thank you God,” and “Living the American dream #blessed.”

Pratt eventually conceded the Los Angeles mayoral primary on June 12, days after it was confirmed that Raman would join incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass in the runoff.

Pratt’s loss to Nithya Raman immediately triggered an outpouring of conspiracy theories from Pratt’s disappointed MAGA supporters. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pratt’s campaign largely focused on Bass’ response to the devastating Palisades Fire last year, which destroyed the reality television star’s home.

In a cringe video posted on social media on Friday, a dejected Pratt claimed that while the “campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close, I’m moving on to the next, more interesting phase.”

“Now I don’t have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles,” Pratt added. “Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between dumb and dumber.”

In an embarrassing admission, Pratt claimed that he possessed a recording of either Raman or Bass “saying something that would make her resign in shame.” Pratt said he did not release the apparent damning audio because he was “saving it for the general election.”