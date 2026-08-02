MAGA Rep Shouts Through Testy CNN Interview

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan erupted during an interview when pressed on a potential conflict of interest involving President Trump.

Jordan appeared to listen silently as CNN’s Dana Bash asked about his formal referral of former special counsel Jack Smith, 57, to the Justice Department last Wednesday.

When Bash, 55, pressed Jordan, 62, on whether acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should “recuse” himself from the matter—given Blanche’s previous role as Trump’s lead criminal defense attorney during Smith’s two federal cases against the president—the Ohio Republican quickly lost his cool.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith departs after testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about his criminal investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters

“Of course not,” Jordan initially replied. But as Bash questioned his reasoning, the congressman’s tone shifted, growing louder as he snapped, “Because he’s attorney general of the United States!”

When Bash again pointed out that Blanche, 51, had been “the president’s personal attorney for this case,” Jordan raised his voice further, firing back: “That has nothing to do with it! Jack Smith is supposed to tell us the truth!”

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, referred Smith to the DOJ, alleging that he had “seemingly made willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact” during a closed-door deposition about his investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The committee chairman accused Smith of misleading lawmakers when he testified that he did not seek a search warrant to access text messages from members of Congress, arguing that the allegation warranted consideration of prosecution by the DOJ.

During his deposition, Smith said that his team sought “toll records,” which show the time, date, length of calls, and phone numbers, but not the content of messages. Jordan argues that Smith’s response was misleading because he did not disclose that investigators had obtained access to some text messages from 44 members of Congress as part of a separate document request.

The question Smith answered “no” to referred specifically to whether the toll records his team obtained “include the content of the phone calls.” He has denied the allegations made against him by the Ohio congressman.

The former special counsel became one of Trump’s biggest targets after saying he had “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that the president engaged in criminal activity. Since then, some of Trump’s closest allies, including Jordan, have rallied against Smith and pushed back against his investigations.

But amid the political battle over Smith, the CNN host’s question raised a separate issue: whether Blanche’s history as Trump’s personal attorney creates a conflict of interest now that he sits atop the Justice Department, especially after Blanche himself acknowledged that federal ethics rules require his recusal from matters tied to his former representation of Trump, 80.

Trump was convicted in May 2024 after being represented by Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, in his hush money trial. Michael M. Santiago/via REUTERS

Jordan’s fiery defense comes as Blanche’s path to confirmation as attorney general is already on shaky ground, as two Republican senators blocked his confirmation on Thursday after he refused to provide a written pledge confirming that Trump’s controversial $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund”—a proposal that would benefit the president’s allies—was dead.

“If Todd wants to—if the Justice Department wants to prosecute him, that’s up to them. He should not recuse himself,” Jordan insisted, repeating his defense as Bash ended the interview with a blunt, “We’re out of time.”