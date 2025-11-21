MAGA Star Caught With Prostitutes Before Afghan Rescue Mission

Rep. Cory Mills was caught red-handed with sex workers during an Afghan rescue mission, according to a new report.

In 2021, the Florida Republican was reportedly ditched by a crack squad of individuals who had privately decided to travel to Afghanistan to extract an American mother and her children after the Biden administration’s chaotic pullout from the country. En route to the Middle East, the group had stopped over in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

A source with direct knowledge of the incident, and two people briefed on the matter, told the news site NOTUS that Mills, who served in the Army from 1999 to 2003 and was elected to Congress in 2022, was seen in the hallway of a hotel in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, with sex workers.

Cory Mills, center with beard, was pictured at the mission's conclusion, despite reportedly being ditched by his crew. Ronny Jackson/X

The group was reportedly “furious,” as the unofficial mission was already sensitive, given the fact that they were trying to enter a country that had recently returned to Taliban control. NOTUS reported that the group ditched Mills, and he appeared to continue to Afghanistan solo.

Mills did not respond to a request for comment from NOTUS or the Daily Beast.

After the mission, Mills took a victory lap, claiming he had saved a woman called Mariam and her three children. He also appeared on Fox News to slam President Joe Biden’s State Department, claiming the agency took credit for his successful mission.

“This is an attempt to save face by the administration for the Americans they left behind. This is a woman with three children from age 15 all the way down to 2 years old, ” Mills told Fox News Digital. “And they did nothing to try to expedite this… But at the very last minute, you have these ‘senior officials’ at the State Department trying to claim credit for this, like, ‘Oh yeah, look what we’ve done.’”

Cory Mills during his Iraq deployment. Cory Mills/X

Mills’ heroics have been called into question in the past. In 2021, he was awarded a Bronze Star for coming to the aid of fellow soldiers in 2003, during the Iraq War. According to the document that recommended him for the award, he gave emergency life-saving care at the “great risk to his own life” to fellow service members despite “intense enemy fire.”

Two of those men, among others, later claimed that they don’t remember Mills even being there, according to NOTUS.

Private First Class Joe Heit, who was cited by name on the recommendation form as one of the soldiers Mills saved, told NOTUS: “He didn’t save my life. I don’t recall him being there either.”

The report comes after Mills got into a expletive-laden argument with Rep. Nancy Mace on the House floor. Earlier this week, the South Carolina Republican moved to censure Mills, alleging that he violated campaign-finance law, engaged in sexual misconduct and dating violence, and falsified his military record, which she has repeatedly dubbed “Stolen Valor.”

The resolution sought to strip Mills of his committee assignments and led to a foul-mouthed shouting match on the House floor. “You’re a disgrace,” she told him.

Mace also appeared to say to Mills: “You’re a piece of s--t.”

“Anything from the P word to you’re a POS to FU to all the—I mean, if you could just fill in the blanks on all that,” Mills himself told reporters, according to Politico.

Cory Mills has denied any wrongdoing against his ex, Lindsey Langston. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“She talks about conduct, and she talks about trying to take the moral ground. I think that she’s not the right person to do that.”

The censure resolution was later scuttled.

The sweary spectacle unfolded hours after the House Ethics Committee opened a sweeping investigation into Mills’ conduct.

A Florida judge issued a protective order in October against Mills after his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston, 26, accused him of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of the reigning Miss United States and to harm any future partners.