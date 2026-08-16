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Trump Biographer Reveals Why He Took ‘Human Binkie’ on Secret Escape

PRESIDENTIAL SWADDLE

Maggie Haberman says there’s an obvious reason Natalie Harp is always by the president’s side.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

President Donald Trump, 80, takes his blonde aide Natalie Harp with him everywhere because she’s his “human binkie,” according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman, a Trump biographer, offered the striking description Sunday morning on Connect with Jacob Soboroff while discussing why Harp, 35, was among the select few aides who accompanied Trump during his mysterious departure from Turkey in July.

Executive assistant to the President Natalie Harp looks on as US President Donald Trump (off frame) signs an executive order about quantum computing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2026. President Trump signed two orders on quantum computing.
Natalie Harp is a frequent companion of President Donald Trump's. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump snuck off Air Force One in a catering truck before flying out on a military plane with key administration officials, while leaving the press and other aides on board the presidential plane.

“I can guess why Natalie Harp, Walt Nauta and Dan Scavino were with him,” Haberman said.

“Natalie Harp, because she is sort of his Binkie, for lack of a better way of putting it—his comfort blanket.”

Harp, 35, has been seen by the president’s side constantly over the past few months, accompanying him on official business and to the golf course. There is even speculation that Harp could be the wild card in the race to replace departing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino descends from Marine One to following overseas travel with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Dan Scavino's relationship with Trump dates back to his days with him on the golf course. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Haberman suggested Trump may have handpicked some of the aides who provide him the most comfort for the cloak-and-dagger escape from Ankara.

“Walt Nauta because he is something similar [to Harp], he also always carries that brown leather briefcase that became very familiar in term one,” Haberman said.

The briefcase, she said, carries Trump’s must-haves: hairspray, Tic Tacs “and all kinds of stuff.”

President Trump's Truth Social post about Maggie Haberman.
One of President Trump's Truth Social posts about Maggie Haberman. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

She said Dan Scavino was likely there because he’s one of Trump’s “closest aides, and has been with Trump for 30-some odd years first as a caddy on his Westchester golf course.”

There may also have been a more practical reason for bringing Harp and Scavino along: both have access to Trump’s social media accounts.

Maggie Haberman on MSNOW
Haverman's reporting on Trump has repeatedly drawn his ire. MSNOW

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haberman’s reporting on Trump and his administration has drawn the president’s ire numerous times in the past. He lashes out at her through his social media platform regularly, and is a long-time critic of the New York Times.

Haberman and co-author Johnathan Swan’s bombshell book about the Trump presidency is on track to become the bestselling nonfiction book of the year, despite Trump’s repeated attempts to sink it.

Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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