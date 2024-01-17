CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Maine Court Presses Pause on Plan to Knock Trump Off the Ballot

    ON HOLD

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 17, 2024.

    Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

    A Maine court sent back a decision from Democratic secretary of state Shenna Bellows on Wednesday, which would’ve knocked Donald Trump off of the state’s presidential primary ballot. Trump appealed Bellows’ ruling, and had already appealed a similar decision from the Colorado Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a ruling, Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy said that Bellows would have to issue a new decision within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

    Read it at NPR