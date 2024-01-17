Maine Court Presses Pause on Plan to Knock Trump Off the Ballot

Read it at NPR
A Maine court sent back a decision from Democratic secretary of state Shenna Bellows on Wednesday, which would’ve knocked Donald Trump off of the state’s presidential primary ballot. Trump appealed Bellows’ ruling, and had already appealed a similar decision from the Colorado Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a ruling, Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy said that Bellows would have to issue a new decision within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.