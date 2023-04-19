CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Arrested After 4 Murdered in Maine Home Before Highway Shooting Spree
A man has been arrested after police found four bodies inside a home in Maine before a shooting spree on a highway left three drivers wounded, authorities said. Maine State Police said Joseph Eaton, 34, had been charged with the murders at the property in Bowdoin and confirmed that the shootings around 25 miles away on I-295 were connected to the killings. The bodies were reportedly discovered on Tuesday morning before officials received reports of vehicles being targeted by gunfire on I-295 at around 10:30 a.m. One of the injured drivers remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, WMTW reports. Maine Governor Janet Mills tweeted to say she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the “acts of violence.”