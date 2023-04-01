Woman Dead, Husband in Coma After Eating Puffer Fish

CHEAT SHEET
An 84-year-old woman died and her husband is in a coma after they unwittingly bought toxic puffer fish and ate it for lunch. The Malaysian couple’s family said the victims purchased it from their usual fishmonger and had no idea it could be deadly. Lim Siew Guan started having trouble breathing immediately while her husband began having symptoms an hour later. “I am prepared for the worst because the doctor told us that even if he is able to pull through the ordeal, he might not be the same any more, due to his old age,” his daughter, Ng Ai Lee, told the Malaysian newspaper The Star.