Man Arrested In Slashing Murders of New York City Doctor and Bargoer

The New York Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of New York City resident Roland Codrington, who stands accused of two seemingly unrelated murders that occurred three days apart this holiday season, the AP reported. Police said the first murder took place early in the morning on Dec. 19 near Union Square when Codrington slashed a 51-year-old named James Cunningham across his neck with a knife. The man had been drinking seltzer in a nearby bar and had encountered Condrington and his girlfriend on the street. Then on Dec. 22, Codrington allegedly went to a bar in the Lower East Side with a pit bull and baseball bat and assaulted the bartender, destroyed property, and stabbed two customers with a knife, resulting in non-life threatening wounds. Afterward, police said, Codrington took a walk through Marcus Garvey park, where he came across 60-year-old Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, became enraged after a verbal back-and-forth, then repeatedly stabbed Henry. The doctor’s body was found hours later.
