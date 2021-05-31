Man Banging Skateboard Sets Off Active Shooter Panic at Dallas Mall

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
A man banging his skateboard on the floor of a food court in a Dallas mall set off a frenzied evacuation and reports of an active shooter in the area. Videos posted to social media around midday Monday show a panicked crowd running for the exits of the NorthPark Center mall. Police Chief Eddie Garcìa told The Dallas Morning News that the “mentally disturbed” man “made hand gestures mimicking a shooting” when police arrived, though he was unarmed. No one was injured, but one person reported chest pains.