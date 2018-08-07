Man Pulled From Quake-Flattened Mosque on Indonesian Island

Soldiers have pulled a man alive from the rubble of a large mosque on the Indonesian island of Lombok two days after it was leveled by an earthquake. Eyewitnesses said around 100 people were inside the Jabal Nur mosque praying when the earthquake struck, and dozens were trapped. “When the earthquake happened, I stopped praying with dozens of other people. I stayed during the first shock, but the shock grew stronger and we rolled around trying to run out,” said survivor Muhamad Juanda. Video shot Monday by a soldier showed rescuers shouting “Thank God” as a man was pulled from a space under the mosque’s flattened roof. “You’re safe, mister,” said one of the soldiers as emotion overcame the man. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said he hopes “a lot” of people can still be saved from the mosque, though three have been found dead. More than 100 people have been reported dead from the 6.9-magnitude quake, with 20,000 left homeless.
