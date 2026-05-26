Manic Trump, 79, Fires Off Bizarre 5:52AM Posting Spree

Donald Trump woke up and fired off a series of self-congratulatory social media posts on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old president was resharing an average of one Truth Social post a minute on Tuesday morning, starting just before 6 a.m. ET. He wrapped up his posting spree after firing off his 13th message of the day.

The first post, sent at 5:52 a.m., attacked Barack Obama as a “treasonous traitor” while suggesting the former president’s Iran deal “sent tons of cash to fund nukes.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal was signed by Tehran in 2015 during the Obama administration. Under this deal, Iran dismantled much of its nuclear program. Trump withdrew from the deal during his first term in 2018.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Elsewhere during his Tuesday morning social media blitz, Trump reshared memes and AI-generated slop with cringe captions such as “stay with me Deplorables, you’ll love how this movie ends” and messages referring to the president as the “deal maker in chief.”

In one worrying post, Trump reshared a post from an account that advocates for QAnon, the conspiracy movement that believes Trump is secretly battling a cabal of Satanic pedophiles. The AI-generated image featured Trump in front of a large “Q”, along with QAnon rhetoric of “game over deep state.”

The president woke up and started posting QAnon imagery on Tuesday morning. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The president also reshared an image of him posing with a rifle, kneeling next to a rhinoceros, with the words “no rinos”—a reference to the conservative attack line acronym of “Republican in name only”—over the top of it.

The president also felt it necessary to repost a deranged AI-generated image attacking his predecessor, Joe Biden. Earlier this month, Trump went on another pre-6 a.m. posting spree that included a mocked-up image of Biden asleep in the Oval Office flanked by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as an official document is signed on Biden’s behalf.

The image also features Biden’s son, Hunter, appearing to snort cocaine off the Resolute Desk.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump continued his Truth Social posting spree with a message of support for Ken Paxton, the embattled Texas Attorney General whom the president has endorsed in the state’s Senate race, as well as praising his former deputy assistant Alex Gray’s appearance on Fox News.

The president’s social media onslaught arrived after the U.S. launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed the attacks were “self-defense strikes” in order to protect troops amid an already shaky cease-fire deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Early that day, Trump warned that Iran’s enriched uranium, which the president refers to as “nuclear dust,” must be turned over to the U.S. or “destroyed” as part of any negotiations to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.