CHEAT SHEET
HE’S OUTTA HERE
Manny Machado Signs With San Diego Padres for $300 Million Contract
The sweepstakes for All-Star infielder Manny Machado finally came to an an end on Tuesday after he reportedly agreed to a record-breaking deal with the San Diego Padres. The terms of the contract are reportedly $300 million for ten years, making it the largest free-agent contract in American sports history. According to ESPN’s sources, the deal includes an opt-out after the fifth season. Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner at third base, made $16 million between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles last season. The long offseason for Machado included meetings with the Yankees, White Sox, and Phillies. The Padres are one of baseball’s youngest teams, and an unexpected fit for the in-demand 26-year-old.