Politics

Rubio’s ‘President of Peace’ Flex Blows Up in His Face

🚨 SUCK-UP ALERT 🚨

The secretary of state shared a glowing tribute to his boss’s supposed peacemaking skills as Trump’s war with Iran enters its sixth month.

Mary Papenfuss
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio participate in a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Marco Rubio really wants Donald Trump to know he’s still the “President of Peace.”

Rubio delivered the shameless bit of flattery Saturday, just as Trump’s war with Iran entered its sixth month. The secretary of state posted his declaration on X to mark the first anniversary of a peace declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at what he called a “monumental” White House meeting hosted by Trump.

Marco Rubio head-spinner.
Marco Rubio head-spinner. Marco Rubio/X

“President Trump is the President of Peace,” Rubio’s post began. “One year ago today, he secured peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan during a monumental meeting at the White House. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Aliyev signed a historic Joint Declaration that marked a historic breakthrough for both nations.”

In the weeks that followed, Trump bungled the details of the “war” he repeatedly claimed to have solved, referring to Armenia as “Albania” on at least two occasions and mangling the pronunciation of Azerbaijan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on the American mining industry at the US Department of State in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)
Rubio spent his Saturday showering Trump with shameless flattery. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

On Sept. 18, during a joint press conference with the U.K.’s then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump announced that “I think that we settled Aber-baijan and Albania.”

Since then, Trump has captured and jailed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, repeatedly threatened to take over Cuba and Greenland, and launched an ongoing—and increasingly deadly—war against Iran.

The very public suck-up didn’t go well for Rubio—or the president—as the post was quickly pelted with thousands of astonished, negative comments.

One X user sarcastically replied that he “admired” Rubio’s “commitment to branding, but ‘President of Peace’ hits differently when four months ago an entire civilization was apparently on a timer.”

Marco Rubio's "peace president" threatens to wipe out an entire nation.
Marco Rubio's "peace president" threatens to wipe out an entire nation. SuicideBlonde/X

Another poster put Cabinet officials in clown shoes.

X user Dede Watson responds to Marco Rubio
Dede Watson/X

“Was that before or after you guys dropped two tomahawk bombs on an elementary school,” one X user asked about the killing of some 175 people, many of them children, in a U.S. missile strike that demolished an elementary school during the first month of the war with Iran. “President of peace, my a--,” he concluded.

Victims.
Glenn C/X

“Imagine needing a paycheck this badly,” wrote another poster alongside a photo of Rubio captioned, “My soul. Just sell it.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the State Department for comment on this story.

Mary Papenfuss

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

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