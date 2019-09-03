Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie Make Booker Prize Shortlist

CHEAT SHEET

    Audrey McNamara

    Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have made this year’s Booker Prize shortlist, a prestigious literary prize awarded to authors for original novels written in English. Atwood’s forthcoming novel The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is shortlisted. The Canadian author previously won the prize in 2000 for her novel The Blind Assassin. Rushdie is shortlisted for Quichotte, a retelling of Don Quixote from the perspective of a traveling salesman on an American road trip. He also previously won the prize in 1993 for Midnight’s Children. This year’s remaining three novels on the shortlist—whittled down from a long list of 13—include: 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak, Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann, and Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

