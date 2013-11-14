Mariah Slams ‘American Idol’

CHEAT SHEET
Hindsight is always 20/20. In an interview with HOT 97 radio on Wednesday, star Mariah Carey sipped Champagne and dissed the Fox show American Idol. “Honestly, I hated it,” said Carey. “I thought it was going to be a three-person panel… But it wasn’t that. It was like going to work every day in hell with Satan.” Given her on-air feuding with singer Nicki Minaj, many have taken that comment to be about her. Carey will not be on the panel when the show returns in 2014, and says she has no plans to ever judge on reality-TV again.