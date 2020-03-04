Marianne Williamson on ‘Coup’ Tweet: ‘God Forbid We Have Radical Truth-Telling’
Less than a day after Marianne Williamson denounced Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday comeback as a “coup” on Twitter, the 2020 dropout explained that she deleted the tweet because it was “incendiary language.” “It was a political hit, it was I felt very wrong. I deleted the tweet because the word ‘coup’ is, I think, at this point, incendiary language,” Williamson said on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show.” “But yeah, I think what happened Monday night was very uncool...God forbid we have radical truth-telling at this point.”
Williamson, who endorsed Bernie Sanders last month, went on a bizarre Twitter rant Tuesday night after CNN anchor Jake Tapper referred to Biden's Super Tuesday sweep as a “resurrection.” “This was not a resurrection; it was a coup.” She added: “Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup. And we will push it back.”