Marjorie Taylor Greene Dismisses Her Incendiary Jan. 6 Comments as Just ‘Sarcasm’
‘VIOLENT RHETORIC’
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Monday that her shocking remarks about the Capital insurrection were simply “sarcasm,” after inflamed Democrats condemned her and the White House called her “violent rhetoric” a “slap in the face.” During a New York Young Republican Club gala on Saturday, the Trump-backer boasted that if she and Steve Bannon had organized an insurrection they “would have won.” “And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed,” she said. “See that’s the whole joke, isn’t it. They say that whole thing was planned and I’m like, are you kidding me? A bunch of conservatives, second amendment supporters, went in the Capitol without guns, and they think that we organized that?” Of course, many Capitol rioters were actually armed as they stormed the building. Greene insisted Monday that she was just poking fun at President Joe Biden and Democrats for supposedly targeting her. “The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” she said in a statement, according to The Hill.