Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Terrifying Prediction for Trump

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump amid their high-profile divorce.

The Georgia Republican told CBS News that she is “starting to feel very sorry” for the 79-year-old, saying that his attacks on her reflect poorly on him.

The great schism began when Greene, 50, broke with him on the cost-of-living crisis, which Trump insists is a “hoax,” and the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The escalation saw Trump call her a “traitor,” and the one-time MAGA die-hard decided to quit Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

During the CBS News interview, MTG said that Trump’s refusal to embrace the economic realities facing many Americans could cost the GOP its majority next year.

“I do believe at this time that Republicans will lose the midterms, and I think that’s unfortunate,” Greene said. “I very much wanted to be part of a Republican majority in Congress that solved problems for the American people, that delivered what we promised to America.”

Greene’s interview was released 24 hours after Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns on The Conversation podcast.

Asked what he’d rate himself on the economy, Trump said, “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.” As the Daily Beast has previously reported, Americans have given a markedly different assessment.

During an interview with Politico, Trump gave himself a stunning grade for his work on the economy. Politico

And so does Greene. Speaking on CBS News, she offered more advice to Trump. “The president needs to be aware that he’s a billionaire president of the United States,” she said.

“You can’t gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can’t tell them that the economy is in A-plus-plus-plus. You just can’t do that, and I think it’s insulting to people’s intelligence,” she added, dropping two plusses from Trump’s grade.

Greene made a similar prediction about the midterms when she announced on Nov. 21 that she intended to quit Congress in January 2026.