MTG Takes Inspiration From Newsom to Shut Down Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a page out of the Gavin Newsom playbook as she continued to trade barbs with Donald Trump in the aftermath of their bitter breakup.

The Georgia Republican, 51, mocked the president’s signature social media vernacular after Trump, 79, unleashed a new Truth Social screed against her over her 60 Minutes interview.

“Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” Trump wrote in a blistering post on Monday.

Trump raged over Greene's '60 Minutes' interview in a Monday morning Truth Social post. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Greene responded 11 minutes later by reposting the findings of Track AIPAC, a group that scrutinizes the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s financial contributions to federal officials, showing that she had received $0 from the powerful pro-Israel lobby while Trump has been given over $230 million since 2016.

“I AM AMERICA FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter. -MTG,” she wrote on X.

Greene hit back at Trump in an X post on Monday. Marjorie Taylor Greene on X

The ex-MAGA firebrand appeared to be mimicking Democratic foil Newsom, 58, who has relentlessly mocked Trump on social media by parroting the president’s style, including his bizarre capitalizations and his trademark sign-off.

When reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast back to Trump’s wordy attack on Greene.

“The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!),” he wrote. “Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!”

Trump blasted Greene as “poorly prepared” for her interview with veteran journalist Lesley Stahl, adding that she “made many really stupid statements.”

The former Trump loyalist dished on 60 Minutes about the death threats she has received and her disillusionment with MAGA following her highly publicized fallout with the president.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house,” Greene told Stahl. “And then I got several direct death threats on my son.”

But when she told Trump about the threats on her life, he “wasn’t very nice,” Greene said, describing the president’s response as “extremely unkind.”

Greene rocked Capitol Hill last month when she announced that she would resign from Congress in January as she continued to find herself at odds with Trump on an array of issues, from the Epstein files to foreign policy.