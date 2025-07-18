MTG Takes Aim at Trump-Backed Crypto Bill as Split Deepens

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken with President Donald Trump for the third time this week.

The Georgia congresswoman voted against a landmark cryptocurrency bill Thursday, despite Trump ordering Republicans to pass it in a Truth Social post featuring the opening line, “HAPPY CRYPTO WEEK!”

Greene blasted the bill in an X post, dubbed the GENIUS Act, warning that it “would end freedom altogether.”

🚨 CONGRESS PUSHING CASHLESS SOCIETY & END OF FINANCIAL FREEDOM



In 1971, we left the gold standard. Today, the groundwork is being laid for a cashless society controlled by digital currency.



You won’t control your money. The government will.



This would end freedom altogether. pic.twitter.com/7cSb8xXGwO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 17, 2025

It’s the latest sign of a growing rift between Trump and Greene, who has historically been one of his loudest supporters on Capitol Hill.

On Monday, Greene joined the MAGA blowback over how the Trump administration has handled the Jeffrey Epstein files, telling CNN’s Manu Raju that the FBI and DOJ’s flip-flops on the late child sex offender’s alleged “client list” were crossing a “red line.”

On the same day, she flamed Trump for reneging on the America First approach he campaigned on, after he agreed to send weapons to Ukraine.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been highly critical of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It’s not just Ukraine; it’s all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid,” she told The New York Times. “This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course.”

She was also highly critical of Trump’s foreign policy in June, when she attacked him for ordering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. She later insisted there was no real split. “MTG ❤️ DJT 🇺🇸,” she posted on X.

But their policy disagreements clearly rage on. Trump, a crypto-fan who has launched multiple digital currency ventures himself, has championed the GENIUS Act, touting it as a way to expand the use of stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency considered more stable than others.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s launched their own stablecoin in March through their crypto firm World Liberty Financial. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The GENIUS bill, short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, seeks to create federal guidelines for the use and oversight of stablecoins. The House voted 308-122 to adopt the act.

Greene, however, believes the bill should explicitly ban a central bank digital currency (CBDC), worrying that deeper integration of cryptocurrencies into the U.S. financial system could open the door for the Federal Reserve to establish a centralized digital currency—one she fears could be used to “control” people’s money.

While Republican leadership has agreed to add an anti-CBDC provision in the defense budget, Greene dismissed the move in an interview with Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast Thursday, saying, “that’s going to get stripped out in the Senate.”

“I’m voting no to this because I’m a Christian and I’ve read the Bible, and I believe what Revelation 13:16 through 17 says. And I just cannot vote for a future system that will do that,” she said, citing part of the Biblical story of Armageddon.