MTG Wants Georgia DA Criminally Investigated Over Alleged Affair: Report
‘SERIOUS LAWLESSNESS’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused the Georgia district attorney overseeing an election interference case against Donald Trump of criminal misconduct, demanding the state’s Republican governor step in and investigate, according to NBC News. The network reported on Wednesday that Greene filed a complaint against Fani Willis to Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, calling an alleged affair she may have had with a special prosecutor an “obviously illegal conflict of interest.” The Georgia congresswoman noted in her referral that Willis had allegedly paid Nathan Wade, “her secret boyfriend,” nearly $700,000 in official funds since hiring him to the Trump case. “If proven true,” Greene added, “these actions reflect Fani Willis’ serious lawlessness.” The existence of the alleged “improper” relationship was first revealed on Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, which reported that Willis had been subpoenaed in Wade’s divorce case. Willis had not publicly commented on the allegations or the alleged relationship as of Wednesday night.