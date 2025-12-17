MTG’s Furious ‘Cult’ Trump Rant in Front of Alex Jones

A furious Marjorie Taylor Greene used an appearance with conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones to insist she is “not in a cult,” as she laid out in raw detail the cost of crossing Donald Trump.

In a post on X promoting an interview on Jones’ InfoWars show, Greene—who was a hardcore Trump devotee until they fell out over the Epstein files—wrote: “I supported President Trump & voted with him 98% of the time, but when it came down to supporting the victims of Jeffery Epstein, he called me a ‘traitor.’”

Marjorie Taylor Greene let loose on Infowars during an interview about Donald Trump with host Alex Jones. Infowars

In her interview with Jones, the outgoing Georgia congresswoman railed against “the uniparty” running Washington and mocked Trump diehards who only rage online.

Telling viewers to stop being “keyboard cowboy[s]” and “keyboard warrior[s],“ she warned: “Your comments do nothing. Your comments change nothing. This swamp up here in Washington doesn’t care about you.

“It only uses you for your votes to hold and control power. It uses you for your donations that you scrape outta your pocketbook and mail in to dirty politicians that lie to you.”

Greene, 51, again framed her split with Trump, 79, around the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which he eventually signed into law on Nov. 19, 2025. The measure forces the Justice Department to release all documents it holds on the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene told Jones she had “signed my name on a discharge petition to release the Epstein files” and vowed: “I don’t care whose name is on that list, I will stand with those women,” referring to “women who were raped at 14 and 16 years old by rich, powerful elites.”

Taylor Greene (R) with Trump during happier times, at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, in March 2024. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

She then accused Trump of embracing foreign leaders and donors instead of backing her push for transparency—while branding her “Marjorie traitor Green.”

Greene claimed that “in a matter of weeks” after she backed full disclosure, Trump had welcomed Ahmed al-Sharaa, “the Al Qaeda or ISIS terrorist, the new president of Syria,” to the White House, sprayed “his Trump cologne all over him,” and rolled out the red carpet for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdami.

Greene also described a wave of threats she links directly to Trump’s attacks. She said her office has reported “over 773 death threats” to Capitol Police.

Green told Jones that, after the president began calling her a traitor, there was a pipe bomb threat at her home and a second at her family’s construction business. This was followed by direct threats to her son that used Trump’s “Marjorie Traitor Greene” wording in the subject line.

“I spent six years supporting President Trump, spent millions of my own dollars supporting President Trump,” Greene said, ticking through rallies and conferences where she stumped for him.

She insisted she still has a “98 percent voting record” with him and cast herself as “America First, more than any single Republican elected in the House or the Senate,” but asked: “Why should I try to help a president that calls me a traitor and I’m fighting for his agenda?”

Trump has continued to escalate his own attacks on Greene. In multiple Truth Social posts, he has revived his “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” nickname, called her a “very dumb person,” and suggested she “went bad” only after he rescinded his endorsement. He has dismissed her claim that his words helped trigger threats, saying he does not believe “anybody cares about her.”

Alex Jones, once a Trump devotee, has also broken with the president in the past few months. Sergio Flores/Sergio Flores/Connecticut Post via Getty Images

Jones, who runs the far-right conspiracy site InfoWars, has also lately tried to cast himself and his audience as independent of Trump’s personality cult. During his interview with Greene, he praised her as “on fire.” On another show in November, he declared, “Trump is not God. We are big supporters, but we’re not Democrat cult members where we don’t question things.”

Greene closed her appearance by blasting Republicans who, she said, “put on their little tuxedos and their ball gowns” to party with Trump after voting against his agenda. With her resignation from Congress due on Jan. 5, 2026, Greene told Jones she has “laid it all on the line” and suggested Trump’s movement is now being run as a loyalty test.