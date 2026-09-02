Married Trump Goon, 54, Busted Thirsting Over Gen Z Star, 28

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has been blasted over resurfaced footage of him thirsting over a young Hollywood star’s breasts in front of his wife.

Duffy, 54, has been roasted after a March 2024 episode of the podcast From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys gained traction online. Duffy filmed the episode with his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, also 54. It was titled “Can Sydney Sweeney Save America From Going Woke?”

At the time, Euphoria star Sweeney, who is now 28, had just hosted Saturday Night Live, and made fun of her sexualized image in her opening monologue, noting “I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in 2024 that Sydney Sweeney's breasts make people want to "reproduce." Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters

She also joked that her backup plan to break Hollywood was to “show boobs,” and took part in a sketch about a possible movie based on restaurant chain Hooters.

After her SNL performance, right-wing pundit Richard Hanania published an essay titled “Yes, Sydney Sweeney’s Boobs Are Anti-Woke.”

The Duffys’ episode dropped on March 23, 2024, in which the future MAGA goon, seated next to his wife, teased viewers, “I’m gonna give you my take on Sydney Sweeney’s breasts.”

Duffy said his wife had raised the topic of Sweeney’s “boobs” and “wokeness” to discuss as part of their kitchen table conversation, which was shared on Tuesday by the FactPost X account.

Sydney Sweeney has been hailed by President Trump. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Duffy said, “If we’re honest, men appreciate women, and men that appreciate women are not toxic.”

He added, “God made us a certain way to appreciate and want to mate with a woman, and women are made the same way to want to be with a man and, um, I think Sydney Sweeney is just a reminder that men are still men. I’m sorry, we are.”

Campos-Duffy laughed and added, “And women are still women,” before he repeated her line, adding “And that’s OK.”

The father-of-nine then added, “Sydney Sweeney’s boobs make us want to reproduce,” while his wife laughed. He added, “Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are gonna save America.”

The comments were called out on Tuesday, with independent journalist Karly Kingsley calling Duffy a “f---ing creep,” while reporter Alex Cole said, “Nothing screams traditional Christian values like publicly discussing a woman’s chest and then bringing God into the explanation.”

Journalist Alex Cole calls out Sean Duffy's comments on Sydney Sweeney's breasts. X

The episode originally aired on Fox Nation, Fox News’ on-demand streaming service, which promised that the Duffys would discuss “how Sweeney’s appearance is making many Americans remember how different men and women are in a society full of ‘gender fluidity’.”

The Daily Beast contacted the Transportation Department, the White House, and Sweeney’s reps for comment.

Sweeney has become a MAGA darling after she was revealed to be a registered Republican around the time she appeared in a controversial American Eagle advertisement perceived as right-wing messaging.

She was then supported by President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The Duffys’ podcast ended in October 2024, while Duffy was sworn in as transportation secretary on January 28, 2025.

The former reality TV stars met in 1998 on the set of MTV’s Road Rules: All Stars, after he appeared on The Real World: Boston and she appeared on The Real World: San Francisco. They married the following year.

Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar series race in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 23, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

They now star in an online series, Great American Road Trip, where they embark on a noncontinuous trip across the United States with several of their nine children.

However, the six-part series is struggling to find an audience, with the first episode clocking just over 25,000 views after 13 days on YouTube.

All episodes were released at once, with comments turned off; however, viewers have also turned them off. Episodes five and six have only had just over 6,000 views each.

Toyota and Boeing each spent $1 million to fund the reality road trip, which comes as Americans are struggling to afford the rising cost of oil after Trump’s war with Iran.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

A review of the series in The Guardian noted, “It’s a strange show, stretched over almost three hours, which repeatedly raises the question: who is this for? The target audience must surely fit into an unusual venn diagram of people who like America and really, really like the Duffy family.”