Maskless Pope Francis Mingles at Mass Day After Associates Test Positive for COVID

The day after two of Pope Francis’ closest aides tested positive for COVID-19, the maskless pontiff was spotted in close proximity to dozens of people at his weekly Mass. On Tuesday, the Vatican confirmed that Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and his deputy, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, were isolating after positive tests. It is unclear when the two last met with Francis, but they are generally in regular contact. The Vatican did not immediately comment whether the pope had been tested after the two men’s infections were discovered.