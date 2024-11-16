Matt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’

Stephanie Ruhle was saved by an ad break when a segment about Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination went off the rails in fits of laughter.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his attorney general pick on Wednesday, despite an investigation into Gaetz’s alleged drug-use and sex scandal with an underaged girl.

In light of the allegations, a comment about “pulling out” quickly derailed Friday’s 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle.

The MSNBC panel debated how likely Gaetz would be confirmed for the role, with both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate expected to take umbrage with his nomination.

“I do agree. He will probably have to pull out. Sorry, that’s a bad choice of words” pic.twitter.com/ySnJKKLrz3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2024

“One game plan was to put somebody out there that even Republicans would resist to make it easier for some of the other appointments that are less than illustrious to get through,” explained MSNBC creator Tom Rogers. “That may be a good strategy here.”

He added, “I’m not sure they’ll stop any of them. If they do stop any of them, they’ll stop Gaetz. And I think it makes it more likely others will be approved.”

The rest of the panel offered their own theories, with some suggesting Trump offered Gaetz the role in order to have a loyal yes-man in the Department of Justice—a department he’s had plenty of difficulty with in the past.

Former New York Rep. Max Rose said he thinks that Gaetz has no chance of being attorney general, but would instead step back from the role and use his anti-establishment image as fuel to run for governor in Florida.

“I do agree. He will probably have to pull out.. excuse me, that’s a bad choice of words,” said Rogers, before being interrupted by a cry of laughter.

Ruhle covered her face as she laughed, with the rest of the panel cackling on while Rogers attempted to move the convo forward.

“He will have to pull out before there’s a hearing, I think. I think this is not going to be something that goes over well,” Rogers reiterated over giggling from the panelists.

Ruhle put a stop to the disorder–potentially and threw the show to commercial.

“I just threw up in my mouth, so we have to go to commercial,” she said as the panel was overcome with laughter again.