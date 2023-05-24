Matt Araiza Working Out With Jets After Gang Rape Exoneration
RETURN?
Matt Araiza might be making his way back to the NFL. The free-agent punter is working out with the New York Jets just weeks after prosecutors exonerated him for an alleged gang rape, according to the New York Post. Araiza, a former Buffalo Bill, was lauded for his 82-yard punt in a 2022 preseason game. But his season was cut short after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of gang rape at a San Diego party. The case is ongoing, but prosecutors cut Araiza loose earlier this month after saying video footage and statements from witnesses show he left the party before the alleged incident. “I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth,” Araiza told Pro Football Talk in a statement after his exoneration. “I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth.”