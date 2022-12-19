‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Castmember Stephanie Bissonnette Dies at 32
‘MISS HER PROFOUNDLY’
Broadway actress and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette died on Monday after a long battle with a rare brain cancer. She was 32. Bissonnette was a dance instructor and choreographer, earning the role of Dawn Schweitzer in Broadway’s production of Mean Girls in 2018, performing much of the role with a medulloblastoma diagnosis. “Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” the Broadway company wrote on Twitter. “She filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known.” Bissonnette had a celebrated career, choreographing dances for The Muny, the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Riverside Theatre. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie’s family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time,” the company added. “We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie’s honor.”