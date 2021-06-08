Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book, ‘The Bench,’ Is Also Her Message to the World

That Meghan Markle is not a huge fan of the British royal family’s way of doing things is a reasonably well-documented fact, and her new illustrated rhyming book, The Bench, published just four days after the birth of their daughter, a coincidence which must have delighted the publishers, can easily be read as a tract in which she schools the Windsors on one crucial issue: child-rearing.

Let’s just say it wouldn’t be a complete surprise were one to discover that at one stage Meghan had given this volume a working title like: “How the Windsors Should Have Brought Up Their Kids If They Didn’t Actually Want Them All to Be Totally Fucked Up.”

As even the most ardent royalist must admit, for a family so heavily invested in the concept of turning out quality offspring, the royal family have traditionally handled the whole area badly.