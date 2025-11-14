Megyn Kelly Loses It at Right-Wing Satire Site’s Joke About Her

Republican pundit Megyn Kelly has expressed outrage that a conservative satirical comedy site would make fun of her.

The Babylon Bee, a right-wing version of the much funnier The Onion, mocked Kelly as the political commentator appears to become increasingly critical of Israel.

Megyn Kelly shared her outrage to her 3.7 million X followers. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

The Babylon Bee published an article titled “Megyn Kelly Gets Rid Of Old Pager Just To Be Safe,” which it also shared with its 5 million X followers. The headline references a September 2024 large-scale explosive pager attack that Israel was accused of carrying out in Lebanon and Syria against Hezbollah, which killed dozens of people and injured thousands more.

In response, Kelly, 54, wrote “WTF” while replying to the Babylon Bee and tagging the site’s founder, Seth Dillon.

The Babylon Bee has since deleted the post and the corresponding article. “I assume they deleted it because it’s more offensive to Israel than to Megyn Kelly,” MAGA podcaster Tim Pool posted. “The joke implies Israel assassinates Americans for criticizing them.”

An archived version shows the satirical article claiming Kelly “quietly tossed her pager in the trash” as a safety measure after being “drawn into controversy online as part of the ongoing debate within the political right over the U.S.’s relationship with the nation of Israel.”

The article also featured a fake quote from Kelly saying, “You can never be too safe these days. From what I’ve seen, being opposed to Israel and carrying a pager can be a dangerous combination. Plus, it’s 2025, so pagers don’t really serve any purpose.”

Ryan Girdusky was taken off air after a pager joke on CNN. CNN

As noted by Mediaite, Kelly was not as outraged last October when Republican commentator Ryan Girdusky made a similar offensive joke about liberal Muslim broadcaster Mehdi Hasan after the pager attack. During a CNN discussion on antisemitism, Girdusky appeared to imply Hasan was a terrorist, saying, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

Girdusky was banned from appearing on CNN over the remarks, which Kelly described in October 2024 as “absurd theater” and a “holier-than-thou act.”

Israel was accused of remotely detonating pagers being used by Hezbollah. Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kelly has joined other MAGA political commentators, including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, in becoming more vocally critical of Israel, while attacking conservatives who offer unbridled support of Israel.

The Babylon Bee article was published after Kelly described on her show how Charlie Kirk—who was shot and killed in September—had insisted that Carlson “go max” in his criticism of Israel during a Turning Point USA event in July 2024.

During the event, Carlson pushed the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein was working as a spy for the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

“Charlie understood what was happening to the conservative movement over Israel. He probably understood it better than any of us, because he absolutely loved Israel, and yet he represented and was of young people,” Kelly said Wednesday. “He knew that even on the right side of the aisle, they had turned and were turning on Israel.”