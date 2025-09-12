Megyn Kelly Suddenly Not So Sure Charlie Kirk Shooter Was Pro-Trans

Megyn Kelly doesn’t know what to think anymore about the motivations behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Fresh off her anti-trans rant on Thursday, which she based on incomplete information that seemed to implicate “trans ideology” as a motive behind Kirk’s killing, Kelly returned on Friday with a very different narrative about the suspect in custody.

“I don’t know what this guy was into,” Kelly said of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old male authorities believe killed Kirk. “As for the ‘trans’ reference, that’s unclear,” she began. “The bullet that they said hit Charlie had words on it that were, ‘Notices bulges OWO what’s this?’ And that appears to be a reference to furry culture,” which she misleadingly characterized as “part of the trans community.”

Furry culture, a fandom made up of people who share a love for anthropomorphic animals—is not inherently sexual, nor is it specific to trans people. Kelly continued, however, “It’s a bizarre sort of offshoot of the weird trans thing. You can see this from online. It’s a meme and it has some meaning for these weird, bizarre, furry culture people.”

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

The wording comes from a meme that references furry online sexual roleplay. More words found etched onto the ammo found at the scene of the shooting include, “Oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao,” a lyric from an anti-fascism anthem by Giorgio Gaber, and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.” The “Hey fascist! Catch!” inscribed bullets included an up arrow, right arrow, and three down arrow symbols—reportedly a video game combo for the Helldivers 2.

The seemingly scattered meanings stumped Kelly, who was activated over a Wall Street Journal report from Thursday that said “an internal law enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation” revealed “trans ideology” had been sketched into the ammo found near the scene of Kirk’s murder.

Even though “a senior law enforcement official” cast doubt on the report to the New York Times, saying it was “unverified” and potentially “misinterpreted,” Kelly gleefully declared that she would be “relentless” in her anti-trans rhetoric and blamed the trans community for the killing.

On Friday, the Journal amended its article to include an editor’s note that walked back the article’s claims.

By Friday, Kelly seemed stumped about who exactly to point the finger at next.

“We all feel like if we can find the reason behind this one, then we can prevent the next one because we’ll just stop doing the thing that led to the first one,” she said, grasping at straws. “You know, we’ll figure out what was the ideology. OK, we’ll look for that ideology and we’ll guard against it.”

But it was less simple than the premature conclusion that fueled her rant on Thursday, she said. “He was white. I think the family was Christian.” Robinson is reportedly unaffiliated politically, but his parents are registered Republicans and gun enthusiasts.

Tyler Robinson's parents are registered Republicans, per AP. Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

Though she can’t quite place the blame just yet, Kelly insisted Kirk’s killing was still “the left’s” fault.

“What’s really annoying right now is, online you’ve got the left, the leftist mob, saying he was a white MAGA Republican, Christian gun lover. Go f--- yourselves,” Kelly said, leaning on the “fascist” reference etched into one of the bullets.