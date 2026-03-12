Megyn Kelly Sounds Alarm on ‘Internal Threat’ Trump Ally

Megyn Kelly fired back at Sen. Lindsey Graham after the warmonger used a Fox News appearance to defend the conflict that he had an instrumental role in starting.

Kelly, the former Fox News host, criticized Graham for not representing his constituents’ interests, but Israel’s against Iran.

Since Sunday, Graham has called for direct intervention in Cuba, asked Donald Trump to join Israel’s attack on the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, requested Middle Eastern countries to “up your game” by helping the U.S. and Israel, and even said the U.S. should cut ties with Spain after its prime minister said he opposed the war.

Graham, 70, told Fox News this week that the U.S. would “obliterate” Iran’s nuclear program, even though the White House said last June that it had already done so.

“The United States has a growing internal threat that must be dealt with, and his name is Senator Lindsey Graham,” Kelly, 55, opened her SiriusXM show, before playing clips from his Fox News appearance.

Graham's comments about Iran were "obscene," Kelly said. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

It was “obscene” how Graham sounded “like he was our Secretary of State or even our president,” said Kelly.

“Who does he think he is? No one elected him as president. No one ever would!” she exclaimed. Graham “thinks he’s the commander-in-chief,” and is “starting to sound truly deluded, like someone needs a psychiatric intervention.”

Graham, who told Fox’s Sean Hannity on Monday that he “will be with Israel until our dying day,” was “not even representing the interest of South Carolina,” Kelly added.

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Kelly also criticized Fox News and Hannity, her 64-year-old former colleague, for giving Graham their platform multiple times of late, especially because everyone knows Trump is bound to watch and be influenced by what he hears. Doing so, she said, was a “dereliction of duty.”

Kelly said Fox News, her former network, should not be platforming Graham as often. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Fox News was “parading him around on all of its shows like he’s a Hefner bunny in stockings and a bushy tail. They know exactly what President Trump wants to see and the messaging he wants to hear,” Kelly said.

Graham’s messaging was “exactly the opposite of what President Trump ran on,” she said, “and yet, Fox News is salivating over the prospect of more war, an extended conflict, and Lindsey Graham is its spokesperson.”

Hannity, she added, “is Lindsey Graham by a different name.”

“I just have to say upfront: Hannity offered zero pushback to any of this,” she said of the interview, noting that Hannity at one point let Graham speak for six uninterrupted minutes.

Kelly took issue with Hannity letting Graham speak at length with "zero pushback." Fox News

“You, Sean, have to be the other side!” she said, in case the network couldn’t get a guest with an opposing view. “That’s what Roger Ailes praised all the time, when I was at Fox. He loved it when you did that because he thought it was a service to the audience. Those days are gone. Now it’s, you cheerlead the war, support the military-industrial complex, or you’re a loser. It’s just it’s infuriating because we’re talking about life and death. We’re talking about American life or death.”

Representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly isn’t the only prominent former Fox host who has been critical of Graham over his military interventionism. Tucker Carlson has vocally opposed U.S. involvement in Iran, and in the process has also been feuding with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on that and other topics.