Mel Gibson Will Testify Against Harvey Weinstein in Rape Trial

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call Mel Gibson as a witness in the upcoming rape trial of Harvey Weinstein—and forbid defense lawyers from grilling him about his past antisemitic and racist statements. The defense claims that Gibson holds a grudge against Weinstein because of his movie The Passion of the Christ, which many have seen as antisemitic, Variety reports. Prosecutors want to put Gibson on the stand to testify that one of Weinstein’s accusers told him she was sexually assaulted after giving Weinstein a massage in 2010. Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman protested that Gibson is “now trying to rehabilitate his image by becoming a champion of the #MeToo movement.”