Melania Appears Alongside Donald for First Time in Months at Halloween Bash
RESURFACED
Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in seven months Tuesday night for a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago. After largely maintaining a low profile this year—including skipping all of Donald Trump’s indictments—the former first lady was pictured at the event in Florida wearing a black dress and greeting guests. For the former president’s part, he entered the party to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and was photographed giving a thumbs-up alongside one guest who’d apparently come dressed as President Joe Biden. According to the Daily Mail, the event was the first time the Trumps had been seen together since an Easter brunch at the estate in April. Another attendee at the Halloween party went dressed as Biden’s son Hunter and was recorded carrying an inflatable sex doll, a bag of white powder, and a bong.