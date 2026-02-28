Melania Forced to Promote Peace After Trump Launches Iran Strikes

First lady Melania Trump is slated to promote “peace” on the world stage right after her husband launched his full-scale war in the Middle East.

“On the same day the U.S. assumes the UN Security Council Presidency, @FLOTUS will make history, taking up the gavel (the first time any U.S. First lady has presided over the council) and will promote education’s role in securing peace,” the U.S. Mission to the United Nations posted.

“The Trump Administration continues to do more for world peace than any other in American history,” the post continued.

Melania is slated to take the world stage next week for the poorly timed peace promotion. @USUN/X

President Donald Trump, 79, announced unauthorized strikes against Iran on Saturday morning, bringing the U.S. into its first full-scale war since 2003. Trump, who has dubbed himself the “Peace President,” warned that American troops may die during his war in Iran.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties, that often happens in war,” he said.

“We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” the president proclaimed.

Melania’s remarks also come as strikes from Israel have hit a girls’ school in Iran, killing at least 85 people and leaving dozens injured. The U.S. is aiding Israel in its strikes in the region.

The first lady has often attempted to present Trump with humanitarian arguments, especially around children, as it relates to her husband’s involvement in foreign conflicts.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said that he is “aware of reports” that a strike targeted a girls’ school in Iran’s southern region, noting that they taking “these reports seriously and are looking into them.”

Hawkins additionally said that the U.S. does not target civilians.

Melania will promote "peace" next week, as her husband launched strikes in Iran. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hawkins says the U.S. military will “continue to take all precautions available to minimize the risk of unintended harm,” but stressed that the U.S. doesn’t target civilians.

Tehran has already launched retaliatory strikes, as several explosions have been reported across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Iraq, and Jordan, which are all home to major U.S. military installations.

The U.S. and Israel bomb Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

In addition to his military action in Iran, Trump has threatened to invade U.S. allies, including Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark, a fellow NATO member.