Melania Says She ‘Has More Important Things to Think About’ Than Trump's Alleged Affairs

First lady Melania Trump has insisted she’s not concerned by rumors surrounding her husband’s infidelity, saying she has “more important things” occupying her mind. “I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” Melania said in an interview with ABC News, after being asked if the multiple allegations of her husband’s affairs have put a strain on the marriage. “It is not concern and focus of mine,” she added. Melania insisted her marriage is “fine” and dismissed speculation that the two don’t get along. “It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff,” she said. However, she denied a statement from president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who said in June that Melania “believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue” regarding the Stormy Daniels affair. “I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” she said, adding “you need to ask him” when asked why he made the comment.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10