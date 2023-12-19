Meta Oversight Board Reverses Decision to Take Down 2 Israel-Hamas Videos
‘VALUABLE POSTS’
Meta’s oversight board said on Tuesday that Facebook should not have removed two “valuable posts” showing hostages and injured victims in the Israel-Hamas war, arguing that they were essential to “informing the world about human suffering on both sides.” Before the ruling, the social media platform had already restored the videos, which captured injured and dead children following the airstrike at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and an Israeli woman pleading with kidnappers not to kill her as she was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack. But the newly reinstated posts now contain violent and graphic content warnings, demoting it from being recommended to users. The Associated Press reported that the board made its announcement in a historic-first, expedited ruling, taking just 12 days rather than the typical 90. A spokesperson for Meta said the company accepted the board’s decision but would not make any concrete policy changes to its automated moderation system. The Guardian stated that this comes at a time when social media platforms have faced criticism for an increase in misinformation and claims that they punish pro-Palestinian content.