Cops Nab Second Man They Say Kicked Rubio Canvasser in the Head
GOT 'EM
A second man accused of assaulting a Republican voting canvasser in Hialeah, Florida, on Sunday was arrested on Tuesday, police say. Jonathan Alexander Casanova, 26, now faces an aggravated battery charge as Hialeah police claim he kicked 27-year-old Christopher Monzon in the head during a beatdown that sent him to the hospital with a broken jaw. Monzon was supposedly canvassing for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) when he was attacked Sunday night, wearing a campaign shirt for the senator. The alleged assault has garnered national attention after Rubio blasted it out to his social media followers, claiming the attack was politically motivated despite Hialeah police saying that no evidence suggests that. Instead, police said Monzon got into an argument with Casanova and Javier Lopez, 25, because they were blocking the sidewalk and refused to move for Casanova, who was passing out fliers. Things escalated, police said, with Monzon being slammed to the ground by Lopez, who repeatedly punched him. Casanova then kicked Casanova in the head, police said. Lopez was arrested on Sunday.