Miami Private School U-Turns on Its Idiotic Policy Asking Vaxxed Kids to Stay Home and Quarantine
‘UNDULY BURDENSOME’
A Miami private school that made headlines for proposing a nonsensical policy asking students who have received COVID-19 vaccines to quarantine at home for 30 days has reversed course, deciding to nix the rule entirely, WPLG reports. Centner Academy has, in the past, falsely claimed that vaccinated teachers “may be transmitting something from their bodies,” and once news of the student quarantine policy came to be, Florida’s Department of Education threatened to pull funding from the academy for “unreasonable, unnecessary, and unduly burdensome” practices that fall outside the law. In response, Centner Academy’s Chief Operating Officer Bianca Erickson wrote that the school will not be pursuing such measures, confirming that it is “not requesting any student to quarantine at home due to vaccination status.” Erickson insisted that the plan was not implemented before the state sent the threat.