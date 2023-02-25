Oscar-Winning Hollywood Couple Move Into U.K. Royal Palace

Read it at Daily Mail
Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have rented an apartment in St. James Palace in London, according to the Daily Mail. The place will be a base for the couple and their family when they are in the U.K. It is also the London base for other royals, including Princess Anne. London’s oldest palace, which was the location for Prince George and Prince Louis’ christenings, started renting out apartments in 2015 but prospective tenants face security and background checks.