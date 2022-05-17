Parents Refuse to Get Teen Vaxxed for COVID So She Can Get Kidney Transplant

A Michigan woman who adopted a teenager from Ukraine last year is refusing to get her vaccinated so she can have a kidney transplant. Instead, the mom is suing the hospital, which requires transplant patients to get the COVID vaccine and other shots so they don’t catch a virus and die after receiving a new organ. According to The Detroit News, Jenna Campau, of Fennville, argues the vaccines are against her religious beliefs because research done in the 1970s and 1980s involved aborted fetal cells, although the COVID shots themselves contain no such cells. Campau also claims the Bible prohibits her from getting vaccines made from “unclean animals.” Major religious institutions the world over have said there is no reason not to get the COVID shot.
